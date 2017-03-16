Child hit by school bus in Durham, officials say

Published: Updated:
A child was hit by a school bus in Durham Thursday morning (Beairshelle Edme/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a school bus Thursday morning in Durham, Durham Public Schools official William Sudderth said.

The collision occurred at Juniper Street at N. Hyde Park Avenue near downtown Durham, police said.

According to Sudderth, a child – who was not a rider of the bus – ran in front of it and was hit. The child was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the severity of the child’s injuries.

Police did not say what time the incident occurred, but did say the scene was active as of 8:30 a.m.

CBS North Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

