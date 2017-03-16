Suspected impaired driver leaves scene with motorcycle stuck to front bumper

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – A 29-year-old man is facing charges after officials said he plowed his Jeep into a motorcycle and then drove away with the bike stuck to his vehicle’s front end.

Police were called out to the scene around 6 a.m. where the victim, who was riding the motorcycle, was found injured.

Police were told the man who hit him had driven off in his Jeep with the motorcycle still attached to his front bumper.

A call tipped off police that the driver was in the 5100 block of Halls Mill Road, not far from where the accident happened.

Around 7:45 a.m.. police arrested 29-year-old William Pruett. He is charged with driving under the influence, assault first degree, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim, a 49-year-old male, is listed in critical condition.

According to jail records, Pruett was also charged with DUI in 2008.