GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN) — Both Duke and UNC took the court Thursday as the NCAA tournament gets underway, but only to practice ahead of their first-round games Friday.

Both fan bases are well-represented in the city where the tournament is being held.

“I wanted to see Coach K,” said Nicholas Wood of Greensboro. “I haven’t really had a chance to see him in person, so I’m excited for my Duke team this year.”

“I’m hoping it will be Heels all the way,” said UNC fan Linda Day.