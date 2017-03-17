2 charged with murder in death of 90-year-old NC man found dead under bridge

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators in Gaston County have charged two men with murder in the death of an elderly man who was found dead under a bridge a week before.

Brian Thad Carver, 42, was charged earlier Thursday in the killing Ray Ronald Jackson, 90. Just after 8 p.m., police said a second man, Joshua Rick, was charged in the killing as well. Officers said Rick is Carver’s stepson.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jackson just before 11 p.m. on March 7. On Tuesday, his body was found in northwest Gaston County under a bridge on Long Shoals Road near Landers Chapel Road, not far from the county line. A crew with the N.C. Department of Transportation made the discovery.

Carver and Rick are charged with first-degree murder in Jackson’s death.

Police have not said how Jackson may have died, or what evidence led to Carver and Rick being named as a suspects.

Carver was already in jail, accused of robbing elderly people at gunpoint in two separate incidents within the past week, one resulting in a kidnapping.

Gaston County Police say Carver robbed and assaulted an elderly man in the 300 block of Rosewood Lane Extension at 8:55 p.m. last Tuesday. According to officers, Carver asked the man for help and was allowed to go into his home and robbed the man at gunpoint.

Last Saturday, officers say Carver robbed and assaulted an elderly couple on Kiser Dairy Road in the same way. After the robbery, officers say Carver stole the couple’s cash and a 2003 Dodge Dakota.

Rick Hudgens, Lead Pastor at First Wesleyan Church in Gastonia said Jackson had been coming to his church for years.

He described him as a good Christian man who was pleasant to be around.

“He walked with a cane and was as regular as clockwork. He would come into the church and use a side entrance. He would always come in and say hello to people,” said Hudgens.

He said the church congregation is mourning Jackson’s death.

“You know they’ve lost a friend and they’ve lost a family member and so our church is grieving,” said Hudgens.

The pastor said he is changing his plans for the sermon at his church this weekend. He said the service will now be conducted to honor the life of Jackson.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

