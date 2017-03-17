ATF joins Downtown Raleigh fire investigation



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist local authorities in their investigation of a Downtown Raleigh fire that caused millions of dollars in damages, authorities said Friday.

The fire, which happened overnight Thursday, damaged a total of 10 buildings.

“A team consisting of certified fire investigators, forensic mapping specialists, canine teams, electrical engineers and forensic chemists” is expected to arrive Saturday, the agency said.

The specialized team is part of the ATF’s National Response Team which provides state-of-the-art equipment and expert assistance to major fire investigations.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh fire and police officials are also investigating.

“Investigating a fire of this magnitude requires a number of specialized resources to help determine the origin and cause,” said Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge C.J. Hyman. “ATF will work in partnership with state and local fire and law enforcement agencies to assist the city of Raleigh in any way we can.”

The fire started at an under-construction apartment building at the corner of Jones and Harrington streets, according to officials.

The ATF estimated the loss of the partially-constructed building at more than $12 million, not counting damage to other, nearby buildings.

The building was in a particularly vulnerable state because sprinklers had not yet been installed, officials said.

Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath called the fire the largest since the 1920s.