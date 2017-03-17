Businesses affected by Raleigh blaze

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the aftermath of Thursday night’s massive fire, many downtown businesses nearby are struggling to get back to normal.

“The fire plume was so high,” said Ryan Thoma, Restaurant Manager at 42nd St. Oyster Bar. “It was going higher than the Coram, which was the tallest building in the neighborhood. So, it was unbelievable. I really don’t know how to describe it.”

Thoma manages 42nd St. Oyster Bar, just about a block away from the fire.

“We’re happy to be able to be open for business today,” Thoma said. “I know it’s going to be a long, drawn out cleanup process.”

He says they didn’t have any damage and they were able to open Friday, but he says the crowds were disappointing.

“It’s definitely impacted very heavily,” he said. “Typically on Friday and Saturday night we have a wait going and the place is packed.”

Andy Tetteron at Clouds Brewing says they had to close for lunch, but reopened for dinner. He says it may be slow, but he’s just grateful things didn’t turn out worse.

“You know it is what it is,” said Tetterton. “We had basically a miracle next door that no one got hurt on this five alarm fire, we can be thankful for that. I lost a little money, but I can live with that, knowing no one got hurt.”

Alex Afra owns Tobacco Road Sports Café. He says he thinks the road blocks and crews still out kept some people away, but he’s grateful for all of them.

“The fire department was amazing,” said Afra. “Those guys were great. You could feel the heat and we’re a block away, so it was pretty crazy.”

Multiple agencies, investigators, and electrical engineers are expected to be out at the scene all weekend working to determine the cause of the fire.