Cary teen charged with murder in mother’s death

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary authorities have charged a Cary teen with second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his mother.

Arnav Uppalapati, 17, is charged in the death of Nalili Tellaprolu, authorities said.

On Dec. 17, 2015, emergency workers were called to the family home in the 2100 block of Roland Glen Road after Uppalapati and a family friend found Tellaprolu’s body in the home’s garage.

Cary officials said in a news release that Uppalapati is facing murder charges which are a Class B1 felony. The only type of murder that is defined that way under North Carolina law is second-degree murder.

RELATED: Cary mom found dead in garage, incident ruled a homicide

“Our thoughts are with Ms. Tellaprolu’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with their loss while facing the very tragic outcome of our thorough investigation,” said Police Chief Tony Godwin in a news release. “We appreciate the community’s continued support as we did our due diligence in making this arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the police at (919) 469-4012 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.