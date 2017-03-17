Coach K on HB2: ‘It’s a stupid thing…I’d get rid of it’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WFMY) — Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t shy away from ripping North Carolina for its House Bill 2 law.

One of the most controversial aspects of the law requires people to use the bathroom in government buildings that matches the sex on their birth certificate.

The NCAA moved the first and second round NCAA tournament games to Greenville, South Carolina because of HB2. That’s where both Duke and UNC play their first round games on Friday.

Coach K said South Carolina is known for basketball and Greenville is a great town. He feels good about being there to play and said Greenville was smart to have the games.

Then Coach K said, “It would be nice if our state got as smart and also would host not just basketball tournaments but concerts and other NCAA events. But maybe we’ll get there in the next century, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

This isn’t the first time Coach K spoke on on HB2. Last summer, he called it an embarrassing bill.

