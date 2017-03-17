Duke fans like what they see

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN) — Duke ran over first-round opponent Troy on Friday, clearing the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Among those on hand was Brian Balles, who said he had been Luke Kennard’s high school coach.

“I hope we can go all the way, but as we say, just win the next one,” he said. “Survive and advance.”

The arena had plenty of Duke fans, who liked what they saw as the second-seeded Blue Devils put away 15th-seed Troy.

“It was a good start to the tournament, and (I’m) excited to get back here on Sunday,” said Brent Coiner, a Duke fan.

Troy did manage to cut the lead to a mere seven points before the end of the first half, even though the final margin was 87 to 65.

“They started a little bit slow but responded well,” Coiner said.

Duke is next slated to face seventh-seed South Carolina or tenth-seeded Marquette.