Durham police offering rewards for information in two 2016 fatal shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are offering CrimeStoppers rewards for information leading to an arrest in two 2016 shootings.

The first case that police are hoping to get information about is the shooting death of 34-year-old Larry Donnell Owens.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Main Street around 7 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2016 in regards to a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found Owens dead, lying on a sidewalk near an apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 224-9093 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

The second case police are looking for information about is the murder of Jerod Long, 38, of Moneta Way, who was shot multiple times and killed on Cherry Creek Drive near its intersection with Longmont Drive on Dec. 22, 2016.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the New Haven Apartments. Police responding to a report of gunshots found Long lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Family members said he was shot while walking his dog. Police confirmed that information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.