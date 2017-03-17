Fayetteville man jumps from hotel window, ends up arrested

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Fayetteville man jumped from a second story room in a Salisbury hotel on Friday morning, and was then arrested for what he did next.

Police say Julian Stephen Curtis Casimir, 38, was found beating and kicking on the office door at the Economy Inn on Bendix Drive.

According to the report, the incident began when Casimir jumped from the window of a room. It was not a room registered in his name, and police aren’t sure why he was there.

Casimir said he was banging on the office door to try and get help because there were four black men in the room pointing guns at him. A short time later Casimir said that three white men were in the room pointing guns at him.

Police did not find any men, black or white, in the room, but they did report that the room was ransacked.

Casimir, described by police as “highly impaired,” was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible broken shin bone. He was later charged with damage to property.