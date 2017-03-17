Fayetteville police charge man in ‘Peeping Tom’ incident

By Published:
(Cumberland County Detention Center)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After seeing photos of himself on social media, a man turned himself in to Fayetteville police to face a secret peeping charge, police said Friday.

Steven Dunning, 27, of the 1800 block of Revere Street, has been charged with secret peeping in connection with a Sunday incident in the 2900 block of Helmsman Drive, Fayetteville police said.

Police had released surveillance images of the incident in the hopes of generating leads in the case.

RELATED: Peeping Tom caught on video outside Fayetteville home, police say

Secret peeping is a misdemeanor.

Dunning was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

Fayetteville police images.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s