Fayetteville police charge man in ‘Peeping Tom’ incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After seeing photos of himself on social media, a man turned himself in to Fayetteville police to face a secret peeping charge, police said Friday.

Steven Dunning, 27, of the 1800 block of Revere Street, has been charged with secret peeping in connection with a Sunday incident in the 2900 block of Helmsman Drive, Fayetteville police said.

Police had released surveillance images of the incident in the hopes of generating leads in the case.

Secret peeping is a misdemeanor.

Dunning was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center after posting a $1,000 secured bond.