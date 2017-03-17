Local businesses, church helping feed Raleigh first responders after 5-alarm fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple local businesses and one Raleigh church are pitching in to feed first responders and provide them with coffee after a long night battling a massive five-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh.

Barry’s Cafe, Flying Biscuit Cafe, Daily Planet Cafe, Panera Bread, Edenton Street United Methodist Church and at least one other restaurant are all helping feed and caffeinate first responders today.

The owners of Barry’s Cafe went to the scene around 12:30 a.m. to feed first responders and they plan to come back later today to feed more.

First responders at the scene of the five-alarm fire will be well-fed and caffeinated (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

Flying Biscuit Cafe in Cameron Village posted on their Facebook page that they will feed any first responder for free today as a thank-you for their hard work.

The Daily Planet Cafe and Panera Bread are also at the scene handing out pastries and coffee.

Members of the Edenton Street United Methodist church also went to the scene Friday morning to hand out free food and coffee to firefighters, many of whom are still working to put out hot spots before investigators arrive on scene around noon.

There is also help today for businesses impacted by the fire. The Raleigh Chamber tweeted that their office is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to displaced business owners and business leaders who need a downtown base of operations with Wi-Fi, copiers and coffee. For more information, call the Chamber at (919) 664-7000.

The City of Raleigh Fire Department and other officials will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Raleigh Municipal Building.

