Man’s fingertip bitten off during Goldsboro assault

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of a man’s ring finger was unable to be reattached after it was bitten off during an assault at a Goldsboro gas station on March 6, police confirmed.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT SLIDESHOW

Police said on March 4, the victim was involved in a fight with 19-year-old Yelson Estrada Baca at a Goldsboro bar.

Two days later, the victim told police he was driving down U.S. 117 when a vehicle signaled for him to pull over. The victim recognized the passenger in the vehicle as Baca, the same man he fought at the bar days earlier.

The victim made an attempt to speed off from the vehicle but the other vehicle kept up with him.

The victim pulled off and stopped at the Five Points Food Mart on Highway 13 and Durham Lake Road.

Goldsboro police said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Genesis Juliet Hererra, 21, exited the car and pepper sprayed the victim.

The two suspects then physically assaulted the victim, police said.

During that attack, the victim’s fingertip and fingernail on his left ring finger were bitten off, police said.

That part of his finger was unable to be reattached.

Yelson Estrada Baca and Genesis Juliet Hererra were later arrested and each charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, felony breaking and entering motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, and injury to personal property.

Baca is being held on $30,000 secured bond. Hererra was given an $8,000 secured bond.