NC teen girl tried to get someone to kill her parents, deputies say

LINWOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday after deputies say she was soliciting assistance to murder her father and step-mother.

According to Davidson County Sheriff David Grice, the parents were going though the teenager’s phone when they saw text messages to her boyfriend asking about murdering them.

Her parents then called the sheriff’s office to report the teenager. She was arrested and charged with one count of solicitation to commit a felony murder.

The teenager will be held by the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention until her court date on March 21.

Because the suspect is a juvenile offender, no other information can be released.