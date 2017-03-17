Pennsylvania mom finds sweet success with lactation cookie business

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A little bakery in Newville is growing, but Bessie’s Best cookies aren’t what you’d expect.

The baker behind it all, Jennifer Acuna, knows the recipe to be a good mom.

“So I told her,” Acuna said about her daughter. “I think she should go to medical school, just in case the princess thing falls through.”

The ingredients for motherhood don’t always come as easily.

“When I tried to breast feed, I wasn’t very successful,” she said “I didn’t make enough milk.”

Her doctor told her about special cookies that help moms make more milk. So, Acuna went to the kitchen.

“The funny part is, I came home and experimented and my very first try, that’s still our recipe today,” she said of her mix of flax seed, oats and brewer’s yeast, which all help produce breast milk.

She started selling cookies in Tupperware to her friends. Now, it’s an around-the-clock bakery in Newville that sells up to 275 dozen cookies a week. It’s an online business without a storefront – although buyers can pick batches up at the bakery – that sells to mothers like Acuna all over the world.

And this summer, it’s growing up.

“I’m building a new bakery,” Acuna said.

An 8,000-square-foot building on Newville Road in Carlisle will come just in time for another big moment in Acuna’s life.

“We have a little boy due in four weeks, but they say it could be any day at this point,” she said.

She tears up talking about her babies and her new bakery alike.

“You never expect that they’re going to do all the amazing things they do.”

Acuna recently found out she won Mother of the Year in Pennsylvania. It was awarded by a nonprofit organization called American Mothers, Inc.

Online: Bessie’s Best Lactation Cookies