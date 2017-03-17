Third man charged with murder in death of 90-year-old NC man found dead under bridge

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A third man has been charged with murder in the death of a 90-year-old Gaston County man who was found under a bridge.

Gaston County Police arrested Willie Frazier II in connection with the homicide of Ray Jackson. Frazier is charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Brian Carver and Joshua Rick in connection with Jackson’s homicide. They are both charged with first-degree murder as well.

On Tuesday, a North Carolina Department of Transportation crew found Jackson’s body in northwest Gaston County, under a bridge on Landers Chapel Road.

Carver was already in jail when the murder charge was filed. He is accused of robbing elderly people at gunpoint in two separate incidents within the past week, one resulting in a kidnapping.

Gaston County Police say Carver robbed and assaulted an elderly man on Rosewood Lane Extension Tuesday. According to officers, Carver asked the man for help and was allowed to go into his home and robbed the man at gunpoint.

Officers say Carver robbed and assaulted an elderly couple on Kiser Dairy Road in the same way on Saturday. After the robbery, officers say Carver stole the couple’s cash and a 2003 Dodge Dakota.

Police have not said how Jackson may have died, or what evidence led to any of the three arrested being named as suspects.