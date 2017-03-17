UNC fans say opening round win a ‘great way to start the tournament’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN) — Bons Secours Wellness Arena had a crowd that tilted toward UNC fans as the Tar Heels dominated in their first round match-up in the NCAA Tournament.

No.1 seed UNC knocked off No. 16 seed Texas Southern 103-64. Many fans say it was about what they expected from the heavily-favored Tar Heels.

“It was a great way to start the tournament,” said UNC Fan Jonathan Lindsay. “We didn’t want a close game, we wanted to come out and knock the rust off and get prepared for a tougher opponent on Sunday.”

Fans described the atmosphere in the arena as “laid back,” saying UNC had the game under control the entire game.

“Next game will be a little more interesting,” said UNC Fan Herb Ackroyd. “Hopefully we can play like we did today, we were looking good today.”

The focus now shifts to UNC’s second round game on Sunday against No. 8 seed Arkansas. The Razorbacks played before UNC, so many Tar Heel fans got a chance to get a look at their future opponent.

“I watched the Arkansas and Seton Hall game and I’m not too worried,” said Lindsay. “I think we have the size to really do some damage against Arkansas,”

“They look pretty good,” said UNC Fan James Murphy. “But I don’t think they can handle us, we’re too good.”

Tipoff for Arkansas vs. UNC on Sunday will be determined at the conclusion of the second round games on Friday night.