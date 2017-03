RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after his car went off Creedmoor Road and slammed into a tree Friday night, police said.

He was the only person in the car during the wreck, which happened about 9 p.m. near the road’s intersection with Isabella Cannon Drive, according to police.

Crash reconstruction investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the wreck.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.