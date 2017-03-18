Goldsboro man nabbed in 9 armed robberies, 3 car thefts, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department says that a man being held in the Cumberland County jail committed nine armed robberies between August 2016 and January 2017.

The robberies included fast-food places like Subway and Hardees and also stores like Family Dollar and an ABC Store, police said.

In some cases, the cars of store workers were stolen.

Warren Baker Jr., 31, of Goldsboro is currently in jail in Cumberland County for robbing a Starbucks, police said in a news release.

Here are the details, dates, and places that Goldsboro police say he robbed:

ABC Store, 1316 W. Grantham St. Goldsboro. On Aug. 31, 2016 when a man with a handgun demanded money from the register.

Family Dollar, 2529 E. Ash St. Goldsboro. On Oct. 6, 2016 when a man with a handgun forced two workers into the back of the store at closing time. The suspect demanded money and took cell phones from the workers.

Subway Restaurant, 101 Patetown Road Goldsboro. On Oct. 16, 2016 around 11 a.m., a man with a handgun jumped over the counter and demanded money from two workers.

Burger King, 1901 N. Berkeley Blvd. Goldsboro. On Oct. 21 around 10:30 p.m., a man with a handgun demanded money from the employees and then fled out the back door.

Family Dollar, 2529 E. Ash St. Goldsboro. On Nov. 30, at 6 a.m. a man with a handgun tried to rob a worker as she opened the store. He took her cell phone, demanded money and then fled in the woman’s car.

Hardees, 1109 Eleventh St. Goldsboro. On Dec. 8, a man with a handgun jumped over the counter and demanded money. But, he fled without completing the robbery.

B. Johnson, 601 Royal Ave. Goldsboro. On Dec. 8, a man with a handgun stole a car from a woman in the Wages parking lot.

Dollar General, 1400 W. Grantham St. Goldsboro. On Dec. 9 around 10:10 p.m., a man with a handgun robbed two workers as they were closing the business.

Circle K, 600 N. Spence Ave. Goldsboro. On Jan. 28, 2017 around 6 a.m., a man with a handgun robbed a worker while she was opening the store and then stole her car.

Similar armed robberies occurred in Wayne and Duplin Counties, officials said.

“As a result of the coordinated efforts of the Goldsboro Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was developed as a suspect,” officials said.

Baker is charged with a count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, 12 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, six counts of second-degree kidnapping, and three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Charges were also filed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants on Baker were not served on him as of Friday.