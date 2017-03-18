Man robbed 2 Dollar General stores at gunpoint, Wayne County deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wayne County arrested a man they say was involved in armed robberies of two Dollar General stores.

Richard Larry Turner, 49, of 321 Myers Ave. in Goldsboro was arrested in connection with the robberies on Dec. 15, 2016 and Jan. 10, 2017, officials said.

The first robbery happened at a Dollar General Store at 2551 N.C. Highway 13 North when the suspect, armed with a handgun, held up the store, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The suspect confronted the employees as they left the store and were in the process of locking the front door,” deputies said.

“The employees were forced back inside the store where they were held at gunpoint … and (cash) was taken from the store safe. Also taken during this robbery were cigarettes and the employee’s cell phones,” deputies added.

The gunman ran west from the store, but workers then saw an SUV leave from behind the store.

The next robbery was at a Dollar General at 100 Genoa Crossing Road in Goldsboro, which was also hit at closing time, deputies said. The same process was used during the second Dollar General robbery as the first one, according to deputies.

Turner is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping, officials said.

Turner is being held on $157,000 bond.