NC teen dies after falling 50 feet at Hanging Rock State Park last month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teen who fell 50 feet off a cliff at Hanging Rock State Park last month has died.

Jason Messer, 17, was hiking with three friends when he fell off the mountain on Feb. 18, WFMY reported

Messer’s brother, Sam, told the TV station that the group was on their way down the mountain when Jason Messer fell.

RELATED: NC teen ‘improving’ after falling 50 feet off cliff at Hanging Rock State Park

In a story two weeks ago, WFMY reported that Jason Messer was showing some signs of improvement while at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

On Friday night, Jason Messer’s family posted on the Facebook ‘Pray for Jason Messer’ page that he died.

Twin City Bible Church also posted on the page about Messer’s death.

“Please continue to pray for God’s grace, comfort, and peace to be abundant upon the Messer family —- Ben, Stephanie, Sam, and Gabe -— and that the Lord would minister His comfort to each of our students,” part of that post said.

Jason Messer was a student at McMichael High School in Mayodan in Rockingham County. The Messer family is from Stokesdale, according to WFMY.