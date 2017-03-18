Police search for man in breaking and entering cases in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man they say was involved in a series of breaking and entering cases since last month.

Jerry Leroy Lucas, 47, already has warrants on file for felony breaking and entering, police said.

Although Lucas is not in custody, police have already charged him with three counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer, and felony possession of cocaine, officials said.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Lucas is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).