Residents of Raleigh apartments damaged by fire get another chance to retrieve items

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in Raleigh apartments damaged by a massive fire Thursday night will get a second chance Sunday morning to retrieve items from their homes, city officials say.



The fire started Thursday night at an under-construction apartment building at the corner of Jones and Harrington streets, according to officials.

The ATF estimated the loss of the partially-constructed building at more than $12 million, not counting damage to other, nearby buildings.

The building was in a particularly vulnerable state because sprinklers had not yet been installed, officials said.

Residents of the Link Apartments and The Residences at Quorum Center will be allowed back into the buildings on Sunday morning.

Officials will be on hand to escort the residents.

Residents will not be able to go directly to the damaged buildings.

They will need to be at the Raleigh Municipal Building beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday to take a bus to the apartments. The shuttles will run until 1 p.m.