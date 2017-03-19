3 teens smoking pot busted when Knightdale police officer drives by, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teens were nabbed in Knightdale Sunday afternoon when they were smoking marijuana outside as a police officer drove by, authorities say.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. along Carrington Drive in Knightdale, according to police.

According to Knightdale officials, three boys – two who were 16 and one who was 18 — were smoking marijuana outside when an officer pulled up in his squad car.

The trio ran into nearby woods and more police were called in for a search.

A K-9 police unit was also involved in the search, which eventually found the three teens.

Their identities and specific charges were unavailable.