5 people stabbed and shots fired at NC hookah bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Five people were stabbed early Sunday morning outside a club in the University City area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a fight inside Red@28th on Pinnacle Drive, a hookah bar, spilled out into the parking lot. Five people were then stabbed around 2:09 a.m.

Two of those victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD. Officers said shots were fired in the parking lot during the fight, but no one was hurt.

Police have not said what led to the fight.

This is the second incident at this hookah lounge in the last month.

On March 3, a victim was shot outside the bar after a confrontation, according to police.

