RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dead man was found by bicyclists on the Capital Area Greenway in Raleigh on Sunday, police said.

Two bicyclists were on the greenway near the Pines of Ashton Apartments, which are located at 3105 Holston Lane, when they discovered the body, according to Raleigh police.

The pair then called 911.

Police arrived by 3 p.m. and were still on the scene as of 5 p.m.

Officials said that the medical examiner’s office is at the scene and that no cause of death has been determined.