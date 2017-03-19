Duke fans preparing for hostile environment Sunday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN) — Duke fans are preparing for a hostile environment Sunday night in the Blue Devils’ second-round game against South Carolina.

The game in Greenville is considered a neutral site game but it will virtually be a home game for the Gamecocks due to Columbia, being only 103 miles away and many UNC fans that plan on staying after their early game to cheer against their Tobacco Road rival.

“We’ll probably stay for half of it and definitely boo the Blue Devils,” said UNC Fan Dustin Powell.

“I’m hoping this weekend North Carolina and South Carolina will be united in victories,” said UNC Fan Rick Bryson.

However, UNC fan Amy Reagan says she wants Duke to win, but only because she wants another shot at the Blue Devils in the National Championship game.

“I will cheer for them, but only if that means we’ll play them in the championship game,” said Raegan.

Raegan’s husband, who happens to be a Duke fan, says he’ll support his wife and silently cheer for the Tar Heels.

“I’ll probably be cheering under my breath,” said Duke Fan Rodney Raegan. “I won’t show it, but if they win that’s good. If they lose, that’s probably even better.”

Many Duke fans they’re used to going into environments where they’re booed and they expect the team to use hate as motivation.

“As long as Grayson [Allen] and Luke [Kennard] come out and play their game I don’t think we will have any problems,” said Duke Fan Maria Werner.

“South Carolina fans can be really annoying,” said Duke Fan Ariel Reaves. “But I think the louder the arena, the more pumped up Duke gets so I think it’s going to be a good environment for both teams.”

Duke and South Carolina are expected to tip off from Greenville around 8:40 p.m.