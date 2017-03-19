During standoff, man fatally shoots himself inside Enfield post office

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man involved in a standoff with police at a Enfield post office died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Enfield Police Chief Tyree Davis.

Police responded to the post office Saturday evening in Halifax County when the man attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint inside the post office as she was checking her mail, Chief Davis says. The man also fired several shots at the woman but she was able to escape unharmed.

Several other law enforcement agencies assisted Enfield Police. Units surrounded the building but the suspect refused to surrender.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers several times before ultimately turning the gun on himself, according to Davis.

Shortly after, officers went inside the post office for what they call a “Condition Check” and found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.