Man has broken into 4 Fayetteville homes in the last 2 months, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are on the hunt for the man they believe is responsible for several home break-ins over the last two months.

Jerry Leroy Lucas, 47, currently has four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

His charges include three counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny.

Police say Lucas is suspected of breaking into at least four homes in Fayetteville.

The break-ins began last month.

In at least two instances, residents say the homes were unoccupied at the time of the crime.

Police say jewelry, tools and other items were stolen.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Lucas is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).