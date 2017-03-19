Man shot and killed along Guess Road in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham early Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Guess Road, according to a news release from Durham police.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The man was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later,” police said.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.