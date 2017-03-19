NC husband and wife teachers are arrested

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two R-S Central High School teachers have been arrested after an ongoing investigation according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

William “Travis” Toms, 44, and his wife Rebecca Toms, 33, were arrested and charged late Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Travis Toms has been charged with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and common law obstruction of justice.

Rebecca Toms is charged with common law obstruction of justice.

Travis Toms is an electrical trades and planning teacher, according to the R-S Central High School website. Rebecca Toms is listed as a math teacher on the school’s website.

They are both out on a combined bond of $115,000 at this time.

A criminal investigation began February 7 through the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

The Rutherford County School District reports that once the investigation began both teachers were placed on paid administrative leave.

WSPA has not received an update on their status with the school district after the recent arrest.

— WNCN contributed to this report