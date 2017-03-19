NC State introduces Keatts as head basketball coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State formally introduced Kevin Keatts as the new head men’s basketball coach Sunday.

In Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State campus, Athletic Director Debbie Yow and Chancellor Randy Woodson were on hand to introduce Keatts as the new leader of the Wolfpack.

The 44-year-old Keatts is a former assistant to Rick Pitino at Louisville and two-time Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year. He led UNC Wilmington to a 72-28 record and two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons in his first head coaching job.

He replaces Mark Gottfried was fired before the end of the 2016-17 season.

Gottfried took the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament four times in his six years at the school. But Gottfried’s teams were marred by inconsistency and lack of defensive play.

