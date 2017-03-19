Sheriff’s Department locate body of missing teen

By Published:

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of 17 year old Lauren Maria Jenkins, who had been missing since Friday night.

Jenkins was involved in a crash late Friday night at the intersection of Leesville Road and Oneal Road.

Sheriff’s office officials say Lauren was last seen walking away from that accident and had not been seen or heard from since.

Officials say her body was found in a wooded area Sunday near the intersection where the crash happened.

No other information was immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

