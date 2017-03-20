2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 NB in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a crash after one vehicle was headed the wrong way on Interstate 85 northbound Monday morning, Durham police said.

Police responded to a reported crash between a car and a SUV just before 12:15 a.m. on I-85 near East Club Boulevard (exit 179). Once on scene, officers found two people dead as a result of the crash, police said.

According to authorities, the driver of one of the vehicles was heading the wrong direction on I-85 when they slammed into the other vehicle. Two adults, the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, were killed. A third adult is in critical condition, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-85 were completely shut down during the investigation into the crash. The scene has been cleared and the road has been reopened, police said.

The crash is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.