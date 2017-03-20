‘Armed and dangerous’ NC trio sought after kidnapping, deputies say

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WSPA) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are seeking help to find three kidnapping suspects.

Deputies say the kidnapping happened on Saturday in the Fairview community of Buncombe County.

They say the men have been charged with second-degree kidnapping.

Nicholas DJ Ivers, 29, Zackary Ryan Emery and Jordan Cameron Scott, both 19, are sought, officials said.

Deputies say the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have warned the public not to approach them.

If you have any info contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Buncombe County Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.

— WNCN contributed to this report