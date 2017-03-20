Bicyclist hit by vehicle, killed at Raleigh intersection

By Published:
A bicyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of Trinity Road and Corporate Center Drive (David Grzybowski/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed at a Raleigh intersection Monday morning, police said.

The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Trinity Road and Corporate Center Drive, not far from the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Police have not said how the collision occurred or released the identity of the person killed. There has been no word on whether charges will be filed or not.

Trinity Road is closed between Nowell Road and Corporate Center Drive.

No further information is available at this time. CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

