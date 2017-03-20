Cumberland County woman critically injured after Great Danes attack



LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Linden woman was critically injured after two Great Danes attacked her Sunday night while she was jogging, according to Cumberland County Animal Control officials.

According to animal control officials, the attack happened just after 9 p.m. when two Great Danes – Nora and Olaf – attacked Monica Stevenson on Sunnyfield Lane.

The 2-year-old dogs were off their owner’s property and roaming around the neighborhood when they attacked Stephenson, animal control officials said.

“Next door neighbor, friends with the dog, she played with the dogs, dogs knew her well,” said Dr. John Lauby with Cumberland County Animal Control.

The victim suffered severe bites to her face, neck, head and legs. The attack was stopped after a neighbor heard the woman screaming and ran out to help and was able to get the dogs off her.

“I mean these people have four children that own the dogs, the dogs have been wonderful pets for two years and then something like this happens,” Lauby said.

Stevenson had a cervical vertebrae separated from her spine due to one of the bites, officials said.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then flown to UNC Hospitals.

Nora and Olaf are both scheduled to be euthanized, but animal control officials weren’t able to confirm an exact time and date.

“The owner actually made the decision, the responsible decision that these dogs, this was a terrible behavior for his dogs and he actually stated, ‘I wanna give the dogs up. I want them put down,’” Lauby said.

Lauby also said the owners of the dogs are likely to face charges as there were several violations in this case.

Animal Control is still investigating.

Stevenson is in critical condition at UNC.