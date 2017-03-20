Fayetteville police charge 3 in Subway robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Fayetteville police have arrested charged people in connection with a January restaurant robberies as a result of a Crimestoppers tip. Two are behind bars, and authorities are urging the third to turn himself in.

Dontrell Lamar Wright, 23, of the 100 block of Peace Street; Calvin Spearman, 22, of the 4900 block of Doc Bennett Road; and Deion Johnson, 24, of the 20 block of Cambridge Arms, were all involved in the Jan. 15 robbery of the Subway at 3771 Ramsey Street, according to police.

Wright was also involved in the Jan. 21 robbery of the Pizza Hut at 3069 Boone Trail Extension, according to police.

Police said the three are facing the following charges:

Wright

four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

five counts of second-degree kidnapping

four counts felony possession of stolen goods

two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery

Spearman

robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of second-degree kidnapping

felony possession of stolen goods

conspiracy to commit robbery

Johnson

robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of second-degree kidnapping

felony possession of stolen goods

conspiracy to commit robbery

Wright was already in the Cumberland County Detention Center on other charges. His bond on the new charges is $695,000 secured, bringing his total bond to $765,000, according to authorities.

Johnson’s bond was set at $160,000 secured.

“Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Calvin Spearman to have him to turn himself into law enforcement, and ask that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of McLean contact law enforcement,” a news release from the police reads.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Spearman are asked to call Det. M. Harter with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-0143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.