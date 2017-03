RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Raleigh Monday afternoon displaced a family, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Ricker Road near Dolle Court.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, but the home sustained serious damage.

A fire official said that the home was not safe for occupancy after the fire.