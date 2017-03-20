Fire rages in North Carolina’s Linville Gorge

By and Published:
(U.S. Forest Service)

NEBO, N.C. – Firefighters conducted backburns on Monday in a bid to control a wildfire burning in North Carolina’s Linville Gorge.

The fire had reached 585 acres by Sunday, but was only about 10 percent contained.

The backburns were described as “low-intensity,” and were intended to reduce the amount of fuel available to the fire and buffer containment lines, according to federal forestry officials.

The fire, known as the White Creek Fire, is burning near Nebo in McDowell County. It’s near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge in Pisgah National Forest. The southern end of the gorge, as well as nearby U.S. Forest Service land to the east, remain closed to the public as a result of the fire.

Forestry officials say about 140 firefighters were working on the blaze Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have been improving fire lines on the south end of the area to protect private property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

