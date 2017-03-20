Goldsboro man kidnaps woman, strangles her during attempted escape, police say

Edward Altonez Brown (Goldsboro Police)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Goldsboro man faces a first-degree kidnapping charge after police said he abducted a woman and then strangled her when she tried to escape.

On March 17, Edward Altonez Brown kidnapped a woman and forced her into a vehicle at a Goldsboro trailer park.

Brown drove the woman to the Walmart on Tommy Road where police said she jumped from the vehicle and ran to a nearby gas station.

Brown chased the woman down and began to choke her and slammed her to the ground.

Goldsboro police said the assaulted was witnessed by someone arriving at the gas station.

Brown then drove off from the scene.

He later surrendered to authorities and was first charged with violating a domestic violence protection order.

Goldsboro police later charged Brown with first-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

