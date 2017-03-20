NC dad charged after toddler finds gun in truck, shoots himself in chest

The gun was inside one of these door pockets on this truck. WFMY photo

THURMOND, N.C. (WFMY) — A father has been arrested and charged after his 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the chest.

Cody Groce, 25, is charged with one count of failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened about a month ago near Groce’s house in Thurmond, N.C.

The Sheriff said Groce and his son were in a pickup truck parked in their driveway when Groce went into the garage.

Groce left his handgun in the truck’s door pocket.

According to the Sheriff, the toddler picked up the gun from the door pocket and accidentally shot himself.

The 2-year-old boy is out of the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

