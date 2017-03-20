NC man charged with child abuse for hitting toddler with belt, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with child abuse and assault after hitting a 3-year-old boy with a belt, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is Jacob James Laycock, 26, of N.C. Highway 226 North in Marion, according to the report. Both charges are misdemeanor, according to online court records.

Deputies say they got a report from the McDowell County Department of Social Services of possible child abuse in the home.

The investigator says Laycock hit the boy with a belt, leaving numerous bruises on his legs.

