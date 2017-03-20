NC man nabbed after marijuana grow operation found in mobile home, deputies say

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday they found two different indoor marijuana grow operations in a building earlier this month.

The bust happened March 3 when the drugs were found in a single-wide mobile home which was behind a home on Sumner Road, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives found 11 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $10,000.

Bobby Flake faces numerous drugs charges and was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

— WNCN contributed to this report