NC woman fired gunshot into home of ex-boyfriend, deputies say

By Published: Updated:

GRAHAM, N.C. (WFMY) — Officers with the Special Victims Unit in Alamance County responded to a home on Longdale Drive in Graham for a break-in and shooting call early Saturday morning.

CLICK TO ENLARGE PHOTO & VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Alamance County deputies identified the suspect as Kristina Holmes, 28, who was an ex-girlfriend of one of the occupants of the home.

According to officials, Holmes broke a window and damaged the front door before coming in through the garage’s side door to the house. Her ex-boyfriend braced the door, and deputies say a shot was fired into the home, hitting several walls.

No injuries were reported to the four people inside.

The Sheriff’s Office later arrested Holmes for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and first-degree burglary. Her bond was set at $75,000.

She was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which resulted in a domestic violence 48-hour hold with no bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Deputies confirm Holmes is still behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s