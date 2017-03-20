NC woman fired gunshot into home of ex-boyfriend, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WFMY) — Officers with the Special Victims Unit in Alamance County responded to a home on Longdale Drive in Graham for a break-in and shooting call early Saturday morning.

Alamance County deputies identified the suspect as Kristina Holmes, 28, who was an ex-girlfriend of one of the occupants of the home.

According to officials, Holmes broke a window and damaged the front door before coming in through the garage’s side door to the house. Her ex-boyfriend braced the door, and deputies say a shot was fired into the home, hitting several walls.

No injuries were reported to the four people inside.

The Sheriff’s Office later arrested Holmes for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and first-degree burglary. Her bond was set at $75,000.

She was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which resulted in a domestic violence 48-hour hold with no bond.

Deputies confirm Holmes is still behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center.

