NC woman’s silicone injections killed Fayetteville teen, police say

By Published:

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury woman accused of conducting medical procedures using non-medical silicone is facing murder charges after police say a teen received injections at her home and later died.

Salisbury police say 42-year-old Kavonceya Iman Cornelius, also known as Kenneth Rudolph Cornelius, gave 19-year-old Eugene Jones II silicone injections at her home on Union Heights Boulevard in Salisbury.

Jones went back to Fayetteville where he later died from the procedure on Jan. 12, police say.

Police say a victim contacted them on Feb. 13 and said they were suffering serious health problems after getting injections from Cornelius, who was unlicensed.

A warrant was served on Cornelius Monday for second-degree murder. She was placed in the RC Detention Center without bond.

She’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.

