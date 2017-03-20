Open whiskey bottle found in vehicle of teen who wandered from Raleigh crash, officials confirm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An open and partially consumed bottle of whiskey was found inside the vehicle of a teen who was found dead following a crash late Friday night in Raleigh, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The body of Lauren Jenkins, 17 was found Sunday in a wooded area close to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Leesville and O’Neil roads.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Jenkins was the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision at that intersection. She then wandered away from the scene.

RELATED: Wake County deputies find body of teen who vanished after head-on crash

Trooper D. Gray with the Highway Patrol said he found an opened and partially consumed bottle of whiskey Jenkins’s vehicle after the collision.

He is now waiting for the medical examiner’s autopsy to determine if Jenkins had any alcohol in her system at the time of the accident.

He also said there may be charges filed against the two passengers in the automobile once the investigation is completed.

Gray said a 17-year-old female who was in the front right passenger seat suffered a concussion during the accident and a 19-year-old male in the backseat suffered broken bones and required stitches both were treated and released from the hospital.

He is not releasing the identity of either of those two passengers at this time.

Gray said the investigation is still ongoing and he is waiting for either a search warrant or consent to search Jenkin’s automobile for additional evidence.

Jenkins body was found in a wooded area off West Lake Court following a search by police and volunteers.

She was a senior at Leesville High School where school officials said grief counselors are available for teachers and students to talk about her death.