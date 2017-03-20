Police: Daughter hit mom in face with cheeseburger, told mom she wanted her to die

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after responding to a call about a woman assaulted with a cheeseburger.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s near 21st and Shadeland Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call about a fight involving cheeseburgers just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found the victim, a 60-year-old woman, in her car, with redness and swelling on the left side of her face.

The victim told police her daughter had hit her in the face with her hand and the cheeseburger, following a conversation in which the mother told her daughter she could no longer live at her residence.

The victim also told police her daughter repeatedly said she wanted her mother to die.

The daughter reportedly left the scene in another car.

Police are looking for the suspect.