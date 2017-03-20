Raleigh residents displaced by 5-alarm fire continue to recover



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four days and still no answers.

Investigators continue their work to try to figure out what caused the largest fire in Raleigh in decades.

ATF investigators combed over the site most of Monday.

While that’s happening, people displaced from buildings like the Quorum Center are wondering when life will get back to normal.

“I don’t think a lot of people are going to be able to go back in there and live there comfortably for a very long period of time,” said displaced resident Jason McGuigan.

It’s hard for McGuigan not to think about what happened and what could have been.

He lives on the 12th floor of the Quorum Center but wasn’t home when Thursday’s five-alarm fire broke out.

He was close by and took video as the fire raged.

“You realize that your home, your possessions, your friends and so on are in danger potentially,” he said.

McGuigan is now staying in a hotel but he came to have lunch today close to home.

He came to Clouds Brewing – where the owner, Adam Hoffman, wasn’t sure what would happen to his business that night.

“All those people that moved into there. We are like the bar next door and the place that people like to hang out. So, not only were we worried about our own business, but we were worried about all the people that live around us and what was going to happen to them,” Hoffman said.

Some of Clouds’ customers lost their cars in the fire that night.

But everyone was OK.

They reopened the next night but, even now, Clouds can’t use its parking lot because of where it’s located.

“There seems to be some concern still about the quorum building and especially, I think, falling glass because of the damage to the façade,” Hoffman said.

McGuigan said he won’t let what happened disrupt his life.

“This is my home. I’ve been here for five years and I’ve got a lot of friends in the community here,” McGuigan said.

McGuigan was able to go to his place the next day where he found his cat had survived.

He wants to make another trip back soon.